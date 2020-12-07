Former champ Claressa Shields calls out Jake Paul: ‘Come see me’

Since his thundering defeat of Nate Robinson, Jake Paul’s name has been in the mouths of many fans, spectators and analysts of the sport of boxing. As of this weekend, you can add former heavyweight champion George Foreman and boxing’s most celebrated female champion, Claressa Shields, to that list.

Foreman is actually brokering to train Robinson for a rematch against Paul, while Shields called out the YouTube star because she wants a piece of his hide — literally.

“I, Claressa Shields, will whoop Jake Paul’s a–!” the former undisputed middleweight champion told TMZ Sports. “He can come in the ring weighing 180 pounds, and I will come weighing 168 and I will beat the s— out of him!”

Shields, who has transformed herself into an excellent MMA fighter, thinks Paul should tread lightly when it comes to who he challenges, even though he claimed he is serious about turning pro someday.

“Jake Paul is making his money, he’s doing his thing, but stay away from us real fighters,” Shields told the entertainment outlet, adding that Paul and others like him are making a “mockery” of the sport.

And she clearly doesn’t care about the so-called disadvantage their respective genders present.

“Anybody out there that say, ‘Oh, Jake Paul will destroy her because she’s a woman’, … I’m the greatest woman! So, no, Jake Paul won’t do nothing with me, and if he think he can, he can come see me.

“I’ve been boxing for 14 years, two Olympics, but they would still give Jake Paul the nod because he’s a man. And it’s like, you guys don’t know nothing!”

Shields thinks so little of Paul’s chances that she has already decided to fork over her earnings to the water relief fund in her native Flint, Michigan — that is if he accepts her challenge.