Meek Mill roasted as cheap for only giving boys $20 for bottle of water (video)

By Terry Shropshire | December 7, 2020 |

Meek Mill (Photo credit: Bang Media by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Meek Mill is getting lambasted by many fans for only giving $20 to a group of teens selling water on the shoulder of a highway off-ramp.

Meek, 33, was cruising through Atlanta with his crew in his luxury whip when he happened upon a collection of energetic adolescent boys. Meek took some heat for recording the interaction and posting it on Twitter.

As the boys frantically tried to sell and resell the water bottles, one of them reached into his car, and Meek asked, “Support? What are we supporting, though? What are we supporting, though?”

One of the unidentified boys answered, “The water hustle.” While another one added, “I’m just a young Black man. On my mama soul.”

Despite the fact that $20 is much more than what a single small bottle of water is worth, they were clamoring for more. Meek told them he just gave them “dub,” and another person in the car with Meek said they needed to split the money.

Some fans roasted Meek, whose real name is Robert Williams, for allegedly being cheap.

There were many who also got Meek’s back for the kind gesture.

One fan on Instagram said, “Just because he is rich doesn’t mean he gotta give everyone money. WTF is wrong with y’all?”

But another person chided Meek, “He should’ve never reposted this video.”

After the Twitter video generated a spirited debate, Meek responded on Twitter, writing “They appreciated it. They just kids hustling.”

Tamika “Tiny” Harris also commented under Meek’s response writing, “These water boys in ATL Hell!” Perhaps she has had interactions with water boys who have been aggressive.

 



