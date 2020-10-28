LisaRaye tells Meek MIll to ‘come through’ after he shoots his shot

LisaRaye McCoy was in a giving mood during a recent broadcast of “Cocktails With Queens” when the subject of her Only Fans account came up.

McCoy announced recently that she will be joining the members-only website and upon doing so, rapper Meek Mill responded that he would subscribe to her VIP package. As her co-hosts, Syleena Johnson, Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan probed in an attempt to gauge her level of interest, she quickly responded:

“Is he in Atlanta? Tell him I’m here and tell him to pull through. Come through.”

She then asked how old the Philly emcee is before providing some context to her decision to engage Mill after some simple online flirting.

“You never know what’s behind the brand. Behind the face. Behind the words,” she reasoned, as the cast surmised he is in his mid-30s (Mill is 33-years-old), while McCoy is 53. “You know what I mean? I find it to always be a genuine attribute to be able to have a conversation with someone and let their guard down and you let your guard down, that preconceived notion of who you think they are.”

View a portion of the video below followed by reactions from the public.

Y’all think Meek Mill gon’ hit a swish or a brick with LisaRaye? pic.twitter.com/qrE3Pgs9pB — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) October 27, 2020

Lisa Raye Officially Joins OnlyFans. Meek Mill Wants VIP Service 😅 pic.twitter.com/lSnGxosEEw — 👨🏾‍💻💫 (@lowlifejoe_) October 25, 2020

Im jus sayin if lisa raye told Meek Mill 2come threw… I know i gotta chance 4real.. 💯🤞🏿 — Nitty.. (@GTMNitty) October 27, 2020