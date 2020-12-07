Wendy Williams’ mother has died (video)

Wendy Williams confirmed on her Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, show that her mother, Shirley Williams, has died.

Williams said her mother actually died quite some time ago, but the news of her transition really began circulating on the airwaves over the weekend.

“My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,” Williams told the audience on her eponymous talk show. “You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she will always be here.”

Neither Shirley Williams’ age nor the cause of death was revealed by the media or by Williams on her show.

Williams, 56, added her mother transitioned “beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn’t suffer, not one bit.”

The daughter’s relationship with her mother was particularly close because they kept each other young as they acted like “teenage girls” when they were together.

“Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend, that a girl could ever have,” Williams continued as her voice cracked. “I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years.”

In addition to her famous daughter, Shirley Williams, a former schoolteacher, is survived by her husband, Thomas Williams Sr., and the TV host’s two siblings, Wanda and Thomas Jr.

Below, Wendy Williams shares a video from a 10-year-old episode in which her mother regales the audience with the story of her daughter’s birth and how she brought a ray of light into their family’s house during a sad time.