Barack Obama’s step-grandmother dies at 99

Condolences are pouring into former President Barack Obama’s household from around the world after his paternal grandmother, Sarah Obama, reportedly died in the East African country of Kenya. She was 99.

Former president of United states of America EXC.Barack Obama has lost his Grandma this morning in Kisumu at 99yrs. MAY her soul rest well#rip#barackobama pic.twitter.com/UFdeNgEcRP — themhfkn'heaux (@christinejr6) March 29, 2021

The esteemed matriarch who was lovingly adorned with the nickname “Mama Sarah” had been afflicted with an unnamed ailment recently. The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta paid tribute to Mama Sarah immediately after her transition was confirmed by government officials.

“The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values,” Kenyatta said in a statement that was obtained by CNN.

