1,000 Black women pen letter to Joe Biden on ‘glaring omissions’ in cabinet

A group of prominent Black women, buoyed from the fact its demographic played a prominent role in President-elect Joe Biden’s successful White House bid, is demanding a significant return on its political investment.

Playing the role of stockholders whose expenditures enabled the leader (Biden) to achieve success, as well as figuring significantly in other ways (turning Georgia and Nevada blue in 2020; helping Doug Jones defeat incumbent Sen. Roy Moore in Alabama in 2018), the group is looking for dividends more commensurate with its influence.

The group, @WinWithBlackWomen, is understandably grateful with Biden’s nominations and appointees so far, including Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

#WinWithBlackWomen congratulates Linda Thomas-Greenfield for being appointed by President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as US Ambassador to the United Nations. pic.twitter.com/eR2keRflpU — Win With Black Women (@WinWithBLKWomen) November 30, 2020

… and with Biden’s pick of Celicia Rouse …

#WinWithBlackWomen congratulates Cecilia Rouse as the first Black Woman appointed as Chair to the Council of Economic Advisers. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/NDyjEKSDZ7 — Win With Black Women (@WinWithBLKWomen) November 30, 2020

… and with the appointment of three Black women to its communications team.

President-Elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris named 3 Black women, @SymoneDSanders , @AshleyEtienne09 , & @K_JeanPierre to serve in senior roles on their all female led communications team. We are proud of this historic moment for Black women! #WinWithBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/CWfAovL9Zi — Win With Black Women (@WinWithBLKWomen) November 30, 2020

Several Black women also hold key positions on the senior leadership team in the White House, but the group WWBW believes this is still insufficient given what that powerful voting block has exemplified so far.

“However, as we look to the historic challenges our country faces and the need for strong, accomplished leaders who reflect the breadth and depth of the American experience that you will need at your side when you take office in January 2021, there are glaring omissions in the most senior ranks,” WWBW penned in its letter, according to CNN.

As Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris meet with civil rights groups on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, the WWBW made it clear that it is time for the incoming administration and Democrats, in general, to reward Blacks for their loyalty.

“It is long past time that the effective, accomplished leadership of Black women currently serving in areas of significant policy​ that​ impact​s​ ​ou​r nation are recognized and given full consideration for the statutory positions in your administration’s Cabinet,” the letter states according to CNN.

“Just as Black women and Black Americans were key to your election in November, we are key to the success of your Administration and the implementation of your vision. Our community must see ourselves reflected in key leadership positions in recognition of our importance,” the letter added.