Brandi Boyd live-streamed alleged domestic violence by husband, then denies it

Former “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Brandi Boyd scared her fans on Monday night, Dec. 7, 2020, when she live-streamed herself allegedly fending off her husband Max Lux, then turned around the next day and denied anything violent took place.

According to The Shade Room and Bossip, Boyd went IG live as she was arguing and struggling with her husband, producer Max Lux, whose real name is Max Boyd. Simultaneously, their daughter Cadence was screaming and crying in the background and Lux can be heard saying out of breath: “say yeah I got it if you got it b—.”

Lux is overheard hurling more profanities at Boyd as she gathers the children and says “Last time y’all see him beating on me. Never again will you see your father beat up on me.”

Next, Bossip states that Lux is heard saying, “You think you going to disrespect me to the world, Brandi? Is that what you think? You’re not!”

The whole disturbing conversation was loaded up online by Boyd and captured by Fee the goat of Gossip of the City.

Brandi B husband Max is about to kill her . If you know her call 911 now! pic.twitter.com/cKPc7WC6DF — Fee the goat (@Feewiththetea) December 8, 2020

By Tuesday morning, however, Boyd said nothing physical took place. She even said she was violent with Lux in an Instagram live post captured by The Shade Room:

Most fans believe something did take place on Monday, especially when you take into account the ferocity and venom in Max’s Instagram message on Tuesday.

“First off f— y’all I ain’t hit nobody u lame a– mfs second I’ll pop s— in my crib when ever the f— I feel like in my 17 year old relationship eat a d— chat n—-s u wasn’t here from jump so fall back.”

After posting this expletive-filled IG message, TSR reported that Lux deleted the message.

Lux has since made his page private.