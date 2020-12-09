 Skip to content

Jemele Hill roasted for asking Jake Paul if TKO of Nate Robinson was racist

YouTube sensation and amateur boxer Jake Paul (Image source: Instagram – @jakepaul)

Former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill vaulted to the top of the right-wing hate list when she called the president of the United States a “White supremacist” in 2017.

Hill added kerosene to that fiery animus when she and fellow ex-ESPN sportscaster Cari Champion asked what, on the surface, seemed like an idiotic question.

The hosts of “Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports” show asked White boxer and rapper Jake Paul if he felt it was racist of him to knockout former NBA star Nate Robinson on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2020. The Paul-Robinson celebrity match was the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. main event.

It seemed like the question was sarcastic or tongue-in-cheek and had some deeper meaning that has yet to be revealed. Hill started giggling even as she started the question — and appeared hesitant to even ask it — and earned her a perplexed look from Paul. He answered with a definitive “No” and pleaded with Hill “stop playing with me. Come on.”

After his wi-fi connection sputtered like an old car, co-host Champion proceeded to ask the question again. An obviously irritated Paul spat out a harsh “no!” as a retort and then added “stop asking me that. It’s a s—- question.” Champion feigned surprise by the answer and then asked him why he felt it was dumb.

Since there was no follow up on the question, folks were left perplexed behind the question. Neither Whites nor Blacks found Hill and Champion’s question amusing or appropriate and unloaded on the pair with venom.

 

 

 

 

