Jemele Hill roasted for asking Jake Paul if TKO of Nate Robinson was racist

Former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill vaulted to the top of the right-wing hate list when she called the president of the United States a “White supremacist” in 2017.

Hill added kerosene to that fiery animus when she and fellow ex-ESPN sportscaster Cari Champion asked what, on the surface, seemed like an idiotic question.

The hosts of “Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports” show asked White boxer and rapper Jake Paul if he felt it was racist of him to knockout former NBA star Nate Robinson on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2020. The Paul-Robinson celebrity match was the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. main event.

It seemed like the question was sarcastic or tongue-in-cheek and had some deeper meaning that has yet to be revealed. Hill started giggling even as she started the question — and appeared hesitant to even ask it — and earned her a perplexed look from Paul. He answered with a definitive “No” and pleaded with Hill “stop playing with me. Come on.”

After his wi-fi connection sputtered like an old car, co-host Champion proceeded to ask the question again. An obviously irritated Paul spat out a harsh “no!” as a retort and then added “stop asking me that. It’s a s—- question.” Champion feigned surprise by the answer and then asked him why he felt it was dumb.

Question of the week: was @jakepaul KO to Nate Robinson racist? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ogSqHj764s — VICE TV (@VICETV) December 4, 2020

Since there was no follow up on the question, folks were left perplexed behind the question. Neither Whites nor Blacks found Hill and Champion’s question amusing or appropriate and unloaded on the pair with venom.

as a black man that question is stupid as hell. who the hell told them to ask this question. Jemele seemed like she didnt wanna ask the question and she started laughing cuz she knew it was ridiculous to even ask. VICE DO BETTER — Tyler (@tf123081) December 8, 2020

The Black delegation will like to propose a trade to whites sending Jemele Hill, and her co-host, for rights to Jason "White Chocolate" Williams. pic.twitter.com/2UUn96CXXb — Dave Lehmann (@DaveLehman8) December 9, 2020

Jemele Hill is disgusting — GTL (@Jlob8o) December 8, 2020

Is it racist for white people to win competitive sports matches? 🤡🌎 https://t.co/2RPAvrJ4dN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 8, 2020

I notice that Jemele Hill still sucks. And here's my shocked face pic.twitter.com/7DJO7GTudT — Harry Demakes (@HTD12223) December 9, 2020

It’s not that Jemele Hill is incapable of making a misstep, because she obviously isn’t. It’s that a lot of people — usually men who haven't done as well as they'd like and have long resented her — have been waiting for the signal to be vicious again. This isn’t about Jake Paul. — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) December 9, 2020

Jemele Hill is a terrible person. What kind of BS question was this to ask? pic.twitter.com/Tp5B0WjWo5 — Nathaniel Bennett (@el_thani2) December 9, 2020

