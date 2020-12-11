Industry vets Shane Foster and Davis Chris confront heavy topic on new project

The mission, for Shane Foster and Davis Chris of DFD Music Production Company, is multidimensional. In addition to music production, the dynamic duo offers engineering, songwriting and a wide variety of marketing directions for music artists. In a recent interview with rolling out, the two spoke about their journey and latest album, American Resurrection.

Where are you from, and how were you introduced to hip-hop?

Davis Chris: I grew up in Houston. I first fell in love with hip-hop after watching freestyle battles in New York. I liked Charlie Clipz, Reed Dollaz and Murda Mook.

Shane Foster: I grew up in D.C. and North Carolina. I fell in love with BET’s “Rap City: Tha Basement.” That was the mecca for freestyles and battle raps. I liked Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, Redman, Method Man and Kool G Rap.

Tell us a little bit about your background in the entertainment industry. What have been some of your biggest accomplishments on your journey to the top?

Davis Chris:: I started my career in 2013. I interned twice in 2016 and 2017, and I have three degrees from the Los Angeles Film School.

Shane Foster: I started in 2015 by owning and running a nightclub and then moved to Los Angeles in 2016 to pursue the music side professionally. While attending college, I interned for EP Entertainment-Def Jam and LiveNation. I graduated from college summa cum laude with two degrees in the entertainment field and went independent with Davis Chris as artist and producer.

Who is your favorite producer, and what they teach you?

Davis Chris: We both are huge fans of Timbaland and learned to be different and stand out from him.

Tell us about your current project.

Shane Foster: We have our new single, which landed at No. 2 on Billboard charts. “Blood Ain’t Thicker Than Water” is out now off the album American Resurrection. This record is about sexual abuse among children. We are donating a portion of our sales to the Darkness to Light organization, [one] that focuses on helping children [who] are victims of sexual abuse. We are very excited about this record.