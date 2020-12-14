Cleveland’s baseball team changing name after 100 years

The year 2020 not only has produced a pandemic and social upheaval, but also a time of painstaking introspection and recompense for the infliction of past injuries to minorities.

After more than a century of using the insulting name Cleveland Indians, the Major League Baseball franchise in Ohio finally has decided to abolish the derogatory nickname for a new one, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Cleveland #Indians to change team name https://t.co/zk8nprnsUn — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 14, 2020

The Indians franchise already had begun to phase out the laughable and offensive Chief Wahoo symbol the team had used for decades.

Twitter gives the impression that the USA is 3rd world, backward & filled with gun-totin' Bigots, Racists, Misogynists, Paedos, Weird religions, & corrupt politicians -but maybe it's slowly improving & catching up to the rest of us; this is being phased out: pic.twitter.com/xRFNjSzaE3 — Drop In Centre (@david_avien) December 14, 2020

The New York Times reported that Cleveland “could keep the Indians name and uniforms for the 2021 season” and then change it in 2022.

This announcement comes a few months after the NFL’s Washington Football team scrapped the “Redkins” monicker in July 2020.

Not surprisingly, the announcement incited predictable bellyaching and howls from conservative America, including from Pennsylvania Avenue.

They will ALWAYS be the #Indians just like the #Redskins will always be the Redskins, at least to me. I’ll never acknowledge those cancel culture name changes. I still have a Chief Wahoo cap. @Indians @WashingtonNFL https://t.co/FGmICu28gV — President-Elect Christian Jacobs (@PPerfect_CJ) December 14, 2020

There is no indication whether another popular baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, has any plans to follow suit in the immediate future. However, ABC7 reports the Braves currently are “contemplating their support” for the “Tomahawk chop” that many fans regularly do during games.

While the news creates a mini dust storm on social media, some forward-thinking sports pundits and fans already have compiled a list of possible replacement nicknames for Cleveland.

