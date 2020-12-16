Tiny Harris’ daughter Zonnique has given birth to baby girl

Singer Zonnique is a new mom after she and rapper boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy welcomed a daughter into the world on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

This is the first child for Zonnique Jailee Pullins, 24, who is the eldest daughter of Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 45. Harris married music mogul Clifford “T.I.” Harris, 40, in 2010, and the “Whatever You Like” rapper became Zonnique’s stepdad.

Zonnique’s cohosts on the FOX Soul show “The Mix” informed fans why she wasn’t present for the latest episode. “Congratulations to Zonnique on the arrival of her baby girl,” read the message posted on the show’s Instagram. “Our princess arrived this morning at 6:27 am weighing in at 8lbs, 8oz and 21 inches long!”

Harris couldn’t contain her burst of bliss at the arrival of her first granddaughter.

“Congratulations to my 1st my LuvBug @zonniquejailee,” Tiny wrote in the caption above the Instagram post. “My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God! & yes I just loved this video so I had to!”

Zonnique and Izzy, née Israel James, 23, reportedly began dating exactly two years ago when the two began appearing on Instagram together. He is the father of two children from previous relationships. They now reside together in Atlanta.

Interestingly enough, the arrival of her daughter comes months after Zonnique conveyed her intense fear of the child-bearing process.

“I am terrified. Literally terrified (to give birth),” she told HollywoodLife in August. “I’ve always been terrified of labor. I don’t see how people do it. I was just so stuck in me not having a child … I’m very scared.”