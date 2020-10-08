T.I.’s stepdaughter Zonnique says he’s ‘more sensitive’ after virginity test drama

Tip “T.I.” Harris has become “more sensitive with everything” after he was slammed for claiming he takes his daughter to the gynecologist every year to check she’s still a virgin.

The 39-year-old rapper came under fire last November when he admitted he accompanies 18-year-old Deyjah Harris to the doctor to make sure her hymen is still intact.

And now, his 24-year-old stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins — whom T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris has from a previous relationship — has admitted her stepdad is “learning” how to be more understanding of “a young girl’s feelings” following the public scrutiny over his comments.

Pullins explained: “That was definitely a big moment for everyone. He’s definitely just been learning with the girls on how to handle certain things and how to go about certain things when it comes to us. I feel like it’s a lot of stuff he didn’t realize when it comes to a young girl’s feelings. So I feel like now he’s a little bit more careful. He just goes about everything a little bit differently now, definitely … He’s more sensitive with everything.”

T.I. has even been working on improving his relationship with Deyjah, and Zonnique says the pair are now “in a really good place.”

She told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Their relationship has gotten better and they’ve both grown … He’s not overbearing in certain situations … He’s changed when it comes to Deyjah. Their relationship is in a really good place, actually. It took a minute for them to get to this place, but I feel like they’re just doing really good.”

Meanwhile, Deyjah admitted she felt “shocked, hurt, angry and embarrassed” after her father spoke publicly about their situation.

She said: “Things are completely uncomfortable for me right now.

“We’re all together in this house, so I have to see my dad and be around him. And we’re in a foreign country so it’s not like I can leave and get away.

“I’m scrolling on Twitter, and I see that I’ve been tagged in a post. The only word that I saw was ‘gynecologist,’ and I didn’t even need to read the whole title ’cause I just knew. My heart sank — very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed.”

The “Live Your Life” hitmaker previously apologized to his daughter for speaking out.

He said: “There was never any objection. She did have a problem with me talking about it, however. And I understand that, and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that. To her. Not to any of these other strangers, any of the weirdos, who just kind of toss lies around for fun. She understands my intentions, and she knows who I am. She knows who I’ve always been. And I think that allows a certain level of understanding.”