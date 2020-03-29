T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris speaks out about hymen checks, depression (video)

Pop culture won’t soon forget how rap mogul T.I. humiliated his daughter Deyjah Harris when he bragged on a podcast that he had her hymen checked to ensure that she was still a virgin.

Fans of the Harris family and daughter will soon view how she endured the embarrassment from his controversial revelation. She also discusses her longtime battle with depression and anxiety during the upcoming season of the popular reality series “T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” beginning on April 13.

In the aftermath of her father’s public utterances, Harris stopped following Tip and then shut down her social media accounts altogether.

As fans recall, Tip told the world that he ordered his daughter, now 18 and in college, to undergo annual checks with her gynecologist to ease his mind that she had remained a virgin during her adolescence. The revelation backfired, however, and the Grand Hustle boss was subjected to widespread vilification for what was deemed as obsessive and controlling behavior.

Below is a clip from the upcoming season, followed by Harris’ admittance that she struggled with depression and anxiety: