T.I. says he’s glad the world knows that he cheated on his wife (video)

Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tiny said they are in a “great” place these days after a turbulent couple of years emanating from infidelity, the infamous “hymen-gate” and Tiny’s defiant stance to reunite with Xscape on tour.

“It’s a great time in my relationship and in my marriage right now,” the Grand Hustle boss said during the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” season premiere on Monday, April 13, 2020. “Trial and error have been my mentor. I’m happy for people to see some of my transgressions and some of the things we’ve gone through. They saw that that didn’t break us.”

Tiny Harris concurred with her husband’s sentiments, adding that they are back “in love” after traipsing through the metaphorical furnace of marriage tumult.

“Me and Tip are in a very good place these days. Everything’s better than ever, actually. We’ve been really in love — old-school love, like back in the day. Like, I just met you type of love,” she said.

Tiny Harris also revealed on the episode that it was serendipity that the icy relations between them have thawed in the past months as the family undergoes another major transition.

Tip and Tiny Harris share three children together, while Tip has three kids from a previous relationship and Tiny has one from a past relationship. Most are adults, leaving the three youngest children at home. Tiny Harris her spirit has been bothered by this.

“We’re empty nesters now,” Tiny Harris said not so accurately. “That’s a little sad for me. I enjoy having all the pitter-patter, and all the people. I wish they would all stay little forever.”

Putting away the nostalgic feelings, the matriarch is now able to appropriate her energies toward the couple’s 11-year-old son, Major. In a shock to the parents, Major does not like music and “beats to his own drum.” She and Tip are working to help Major find a specific hobby or passion that he can run with.

