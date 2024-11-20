McCoy, 57, who is known mononomously as LisaRaye, visited Carlos King’s “Reality with the King” podcast that was published on Tuesday, Nov. 19, where the Players Club star unloaded on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole Murphy.

King, who has helped launch a litany of reality TV shows, got right to the point when he asked LisaRaye, “Did your ex ever sleep with one of your friends, celebrity friends?”

There was a pregnant pause before LisaRaye answered with “Mhmm.”

She then confirmed the rumor that Murphy allegedly had an affair with her ex-husband, Michael Misick, who was the prime minister of the Caribbean country of Turks & Caicos. “She was at my bachelorette party,” LisaRaye revealed. “But you know what? At the time, my mother told me, ‘You need to watch that one.’”

McCoy’s mother’s intuition was allegedly corroborated when she obtained a tape allegedly showing Murphy dropping Misick off at the private airport in her car, which she says proves their surreptitious relationship. “They opened the gate and they pulled up to the plane and she gets out, and he gets out, and I go, ‘Oh I didn’t know y’all knew each other,'” LisaRaye told King, adding that she sent the tape to Nicole’s boyfriend at the time, Michael Strahan.

Even though the episode went down about 20 years ago, LisaRaye made it clear that she and Murphy have not reconciled since that time. “For me, it was like, wow. I’mma whoop your a– … friends don’t do that. That’s something that I think an enemy [would] do,” she explained. “Where I come from? Southside of Chicago that’s an a– whooping. I just had too many other things going on, but I can’t say that I didn’t try to get her. She said some old dumb s— and I was like, ‘Who you talking to?!’ I had to let her know that I am not the one or the two.”

It must be noted that Murphy denied the affair with LisaRaye’s ex-husband. However, LisaRaye told King that Misick finally admitted that he cheated with Murphy, which contributed to their eventual divorce in 2008.

Whatever evidence LisaRaye sent Strahan about Murphy did not register. They got engaged in 2009, but eventually broke up in 2014.