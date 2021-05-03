Shenikah reveals ‘last straw’ that broke up friendship with Tiny Harris (video)

Tiny Harris’ former best friend Shekinah Jo Anderson is all in her feelings about how their once close bond has imploded recently. Anderson took to Instagram live to unload on her ex-BFF on a myriad of issues.

Anderson became known nationally as “Shekinah Jo” after she rocketed to fame on the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” reality show, then spun off for the “Tiny & Shekinah’s Weave Trip” series in 2014. But Shekinah Jo’s magic carpet ride crashed and burned after she allegedly was banished from the “T.I. & Tiny” show that same year for allegedly talking too much. Anderson’s and Harris’ friendship also went on the decline.

The “last straw” in the Harris-Anderson sisterhood happened earlier this year when Anderson said she spoke up in defense of Harris and Tip after they were accused of gross sexual improprieties by Glam University CEO Sabrina Peterson. But when the public tore into Shekinah Jo, she says Harris left her to twist in the wind on her own.

“This was my last straw for her,” Shekinah Jo said. “When I made that comment about her, she was in the room with me. Motherf—er was sitting right there with me. She the one telling me what to say. And then when all y’all in America go crazy on me, my own friend sit there and let ya’ll take me down. Knowing I don’t got s— to do with that she had going on. She let the world tear me up.”

Shekinah Jo became emotional several times during her 20-minute soliloquy, including when she claimed that Harris’ husband Tip had her banished from their reality show.

“I even got kicked off TV because motherf—ers were saying I made the show. ‘You went around telling motherf—ers you made the show’. I ain’t never told nobody I made this s—. How the f— am I gonna make your show?”

Shekinah Jo admitted her life spiraled out of control after she was ex-communicated from the show. “Then I ended up f—ing with an abusive relationship. Then I watched every friend I had turn on me for Tiny. All my home girls I used to be with, they were her best friends now…I had to be quiet. I had to move around like that s— didn’t bother me…Nobody started f—ing wth me till I got on ‘Love & Hip Hop.'”

