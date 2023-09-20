Chrisean Rock apologizes to Blueface

In yet another twist to this never-ending, real-life soap opera, Chrisean Rock has actually apologized to ex-boyfriend Blueface.

Rock, 23, who co-stars in the reality show “Crazy in Love” with Blueface, 25, has decided to reconcile with him following the birth and subsequent dedication of her infant son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.

The rapper explained that the arrival of her first child completely changed her perspective on life. She vows to make changes in her behavior and implores the other two participants in this dysfunctional love triangle — Blueface and current girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis — to do the same.

“I woke up today n I’m not toxic I’m someone’s mom n my baby Daddy gotta grow up cuz I hadda gro up . N jaidyn gotta be mature,” Rock penned on X.

That bit of introspection was followed up with a mea culpa to the other half of this notoriously toxic relationship.

Rock also proclaimed that she would never be an absentee parent because she experienced that pain.

The only thing my child deserves is love n respect and guidance. His mommy will never disrespect, neglect him. I know what it felt like having a absent dad or mom . — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 11, 2023

Alexis, who is the mother of Blueface’s first two children and whom he ran back to after breaking up with Rock, was initially irate that Blue flew to Baltimore to see his third child for the first time. After going volcanic on Blueface for traversing the country to see his son, Chrisean Jr., she also has indicated she has grown weary of the incessant toxicity of this love triangle and she wants out.