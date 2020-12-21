Tiny Harris and daughter Heiress spread Christmas joy at ‘Tiny’s Wonderland’

Heiress Harris, daughter of Tiny and Clifford “T.I.” Harris, welcomed children and parents from all over Atlanta to the 5th annual ‘Tiny’s Wonderland” holiday event on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Tiny Harris created a festive atmosphere inside Revel in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood. Each family received a raffle ticket as they entered the venue. Between performances, Tiny made sure guests were given an opportunity to win toys, while Heiress served as a charming hostess. With the Grinch standing by her side, Heiress opened the show, introducing a showcase of talented performers who filled the evening with music and Christmas spirit.

There were dance and rap contests and a solo singing opportunity for any member of the audience who wanted to participate. Rapper Diamond‘s son Princeton Zaire worked up the nerve to join in on the fun and bravely sang a solo with his bestie Heiress stepping in to give him a little advice during his performance. “It’s important to me to do things for others especially around Christmas time,” Tiny said. “Kids want to wake up happy, and I want to make sure I can bless as many kids as I can.”

Kudos to all who participated and especially to the Harris family for always being a blessing to the community. Check out the photos from the event in the gallery below.