Martell Holt of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ arrested

Martell Holt, arguably the most popular cast member of the Alabama-based reality show “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” was arrested on Jan. 9, 2023.

Holt, who created drama on the show with his alleged serial philandering and subsequent divorce from Melody Holt, was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence.

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star Martell Holt was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. Read more: https://t.co/ZVU06Dy5x8 pic.twitter.com/yluF80QOzE — WAFF 48 (@waff48) January 10, 2024

Not long after the divorce was finalized, Holt began dating Sheree Whitfield of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and appeared in an episode of that reality series. However, police did not divulge any details on the arrest. Therefore, it is not known who the alleged victim is in this case.

WAFF-TV in Huntsville, Alabama, which is about 100 miles north of Birmingham, says three hours after Holt was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department, he was released on bond.

Holt has appeared in all six seasons of the series on the OWN network. It features three Black couples who own a joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group. Personally, Holt transitioned from the teaching and coaching profession to become the owner of the Holt Brand and an author.