Martell Holt wants his family back, admits wife never cheated on him

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” returned on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with an explosive season opener focused on the failed marriage of star couple Martell and Melody Holt. From the show’s inception, Martel’s infidelity has continued to be a hot topic on the blogs, resulting in a very messy divorce playing out in the current season. While Melody has spent her separation launching a motivational speaker career, hosting specials on OWN, and empowering other women dealing with infidelity and divorce, Martell has grappled with the reality that his actions resulted in the loss of his picture-perfect family.

Do you realize how hurt your wife had to be dealing with your infidelity being broadcast on a national platform?

At first I didn’t understand why she chose to make certain things public. I learned that when emotions are involved people aren’t always in control of their feelings. My intent wasn’t to hurt my wife but it wasn’t all my fault. There were things on both sides of the marriage that weren’t right but people don’t see the other side, they just see what happened on my side and I get blamed. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want supporters [of] what I did wrong. I’m just saying there are two sides to a story.

Do you think as a husband and provider you have to take responsibility for not dealing with marital issues and stepping outside the marriage?

That’s fair. I can agree to that. Cheating is never the way to handle issues in a marriage.

