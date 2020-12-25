Reality TV star Martell Holt revels in running a tight ship as a dad

Martell Holt, one of the stars of OWN’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” is now adjusting to life as a single father. In season one, Holt was introduced with his wife Melody and the family business they created as successful custom home builders. However, after more than a decade of marriage, she filed for divorce.

Rolling out sat down with the newly single father to discuss how he manages home, virtual school, work and four young children — Mariah, 8, Martell Holt Jr., 8 (turns 9 Jan. 28), Maliah, 4, and Malani who had her 1st birthday Dec.19.

What are the challenges of managing a household of four young children?

Having four kids is a challenge in itself. I run a very tight ship. I love order and consistency. On a typical day, we wake up around 5:45 a.m. I have them brush their teeth while I iron their clothes, make beds, fold covers and get myself together. Once they are done with their teeth, I’m done ironing and they get dressed. I then prepare breakfast. As they’re eating, I wake up Malani and get her together. Once they’re done eating, I wash their faces and pack snacks. I then make sure book bags are good, and we’re out the door.

I taught the kids early on about keeping things clean and picked up. There’s a time frame for electronics, reading, eating, showering, washing clothes and bedtime. They’re very smart, so when I teach, they are paying attention. This has made the transition remarkable. Having my kids is easier than me not having them. It’s weird but true. They keep me on point.

