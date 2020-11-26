CeeLo Green, reality TV’s Martell Holt help Nouveau Bar with turkey drive

Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin continues to keep up morale in the city of College Park, Georgia, despite the COVID-19 restriction extensions. In October. Austin distributed groceries to over 150 families in the city in celebration of Nouveau’s one-year anniversary. On Nov. 25, the serial entrepreneur invited singer CeeLo Green and Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt along with their families to assist in handing out fresh Butterball and Young turkeys to the community.

Green greeted drive-up guests with 10-12 pound turkeys and was accompanied by his wife and son. Holt brought a little more muscle to help with the turkey giveaway bringing three of his four beautiful children; Martell Jr., 9, Mariah, 8, and Maleah, 5. The children were overjoyed to see the happy faces as they handed the turkeys out to the patrons, who were grateful and surprised they were receiving free turkeys.

“This is truly a blessing from God. I just left the market to purchase food for tomorrow and I didn’t have enough money so I had to put my turkey back. Then I drive right down the street and here you are. This is nothing but a blessing from God. Please keep teaching the children to give back and have a happy Thanksgiving,” one patron tearfully exclaimed.

Check out the pictures after the break.