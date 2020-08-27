50 Cent and T.I. team up to executive produce new series ‘Twenty Four Seven’
50 Cent and T.I. have partnered with CBS All Access to develop a new drama series.
The idea for the series, “Twenty Four Seven,” is based on the book Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First ‘Hip-Hop Cop,’ by Derrick Parker and Matt Diehl.
The two hip-hop moguls announced their new partnership on their social media accounts.
“We Been looking for something BIG enough to do together for a while now,” T.I. wrote.
TWENTY FOUR SEVEN Network/Studio: CBS All Access / CBS Studios / Lionsgate TV Writer: Dallas Jackson (W/EP) Source Material: Inspired by Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD's First "Hip-Hop Cop" Authors: Derrick Parker and Matt Diehl Producers: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and G Unit Film & Television (N/W EP), Dallas Jackson (W/EP), T.I. and Grand Hustle Entertainment (N/W EP), Brian Sher (N/W EP), Tom Sullivan (N/W EP) Talent: T.I. attached to star 🤔I’m working what you doing today. 😆#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi
50 Cent has signed on to be the executive producer for “Twenty Four Seven” through his company G Unit Film & Television.
T.I. is set to star as Parker — a former New York City detective who has worked some of the biggest criminal cases in rap history. Aside from starring in the show, the Atlanta rapper will also be an executive producer through his Grand Hustle Entertainment company.
Writer and director Dallas Jackson has signed on to write and be an executive producer, alongside Tom Sullivan and Brian Sher. CBS Television Studios and Lionsgate Television lead production.
The news of the rapper’s collaboration may come as a shock, as it follows 50 Cent and T.I.’s recent social media banter about doing a Verzuz battle together. However, one thing that we know is that these two men are always about their business.