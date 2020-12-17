K Michelle goes live without makeup; Twitter refuses to believe it’s her (pics)

K. Michelle can’t catch a break of late. Just one week ago, the Memphis soul siren expressed how much she misses her music mentor, R. Kelly and she was torched like a marshmallow over an open fire. Only days ago, she was in the news for suing Maino, who said she wasn’t exactly hygiene conscious.

Now, after appearing on Instagram Live, K. Michelle is being roasted again, apparently for looking like she was at the house lounging in the middle of a pandemic.

It all started with a post from OMshanti, @MotorCityVIXEN, on Wednesday evening, Dec. 16, who asked, “All jokes aside. Who tf is this??”

All jokes aside. Who tf is this??

Users agreed that Michelle did not look like herself, some insinuating it was a family member or some sort of impersonator. Others were more derogatory with their comments, claiming Michelle has gained unwanted weight, among other things, which triggered a quick rebuttal from the post’s creator.

First of all, nobody said she was ugly, fat or anything of the sort. Y’all reaching & if you give me attitude, I’m gon give it right back. Don’t get your feelings hurt over someone who doesn’t even know you exist. — omShanti 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@MotorCityVIXEN) December 17, 2020

I'm so confused. It says kmichellemusic, but…

Women going at her making me laugh. Y'all probably look worse without make-up & that wig. 😂