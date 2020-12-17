 Skip to content

K Michelle goes live without makeup; Twitter refuses to believe it’s her (pics)

By N. Ali Early | December 17, 2020 |

K. Michelle. Photo source: Instagram – @kmichellemusic

K. Michelle can’t catch a break of late. Just one week ago, the Memphis soul siren expressed how much she misses her music mentor, R. Kelly and she was torched like a marshmallow over an open fire. Only days ago, she was in the news for suing Maino, who said she wasn’t exactly hygiene conscious.

Now, after appearing on Instagram Live, K. Michelle is being roasted again, apparently for looking like she was at the house lounging in the middle of a pandemic.

It all started with a post from OMshanti, @MotorCityVIXEN, on Wednesday evening, Dec. 16, who asked, “All jokes aside. Who tf is this??”

And Twitter took it from there.

Users agreed that Michelle did not look like herself, some insinuating it was a family member or some sort of impersonator. Others were more derogatory with their comments, claiming Michelle has gained unwanted weight, among other things, which triggered a quick rebuttal from the post’s creator.

Peep more of the responses to the now infamous K. Michelle screenshot below.



