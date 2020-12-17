Rapper Offset speaks out about losing his uncle to COVID-19

As Migos rapper Offset celebrated his 29th birthday this week, he also announced his family suffered a loss. During an interview with GQ magazine on Wednesday, Dec. 16, the famed rapper offered his reaction to his uncle dying of COVID-19.

“Dealing with this year, it took a little bit of the soul out of the birthday. But it is a blessing to be here. People have lost their lives to something that hasn’t been fixed.”

He also admitted he never envisioned his generation being faced with a pandemic. “I lost a great-uncle to COVID. I never thought in my generation, we would go through this type of time.”

The rapper went on to discuss another aspect of his life that has changed: his outlook on elections and voting. With all that has transpired this year, Offset stressed the importance of participating in elections.

“Before, my mistakes in life held me back from being a part of voting and being able to have a voice in the community,” Offset said, adding, “Being able to vote opened my eyes up to letting the world know that we should do this. We should participate in it because it actually changes things. Ain’t nobody telling you you should vote for the senators because they make the decisions, while the president is really the face of the country— being educated on voting and who really makes the big-dog decisions, nobody [taught] that in [our] school.”