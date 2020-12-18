Chance The Rapper to host virtual Christmas concert

Christmas is coming a little early for Chance The Rapper fans, as the Chicago spitter announced he’s hosting a virtual concert tonight, Friday, Dec. 18. The holiday special, called Chi-Town Christmas, will air on YouTube and Instagram at 9 p.m. EST.

The performance and activities will center around Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving, his 2016 joint project with R&B crooner Jeremih. The project was recently re-released to streaming platforms.

Chance also wrote and directed the show while Keith Walker handled the cinematography. The concert will include performances and songs from the project and pay homage to some of The Rapper’s favorite Christmas movies and television show episodes.

The project is also special since Jeremih was recently released from the hospital after battling COVID-19. Speaking on his near-death experience with Sway in the Morning, he revealed:

“I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really, like, in a dream. And I ain’t gone lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light, you know those two time that I was in there. What I ended up having, and I don’t mind sharing is cause now, you know, I’m here. It’s called [multisystem inflammatory syndrome] MIS, which is a rare case of, you know cause the effect of Covid.”

“All my insides, all my organs became inflamed,” he continued. “It was going down, everything was just – my heart went out, stopped beating and started beating irregularly. My kidneys went out…my liver started to go bad.”

Thankfully the singer is on the mend and has been giving fans an update as he praised God for his recovery. While Jeremih might not be up for the concert tonight, seeing his friend on the mend is the greatest gift of all for Chance The Rapper.