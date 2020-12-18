OutKast teams up with Meals on Wheels to share a few family secrets

ATL’s backbone Outkast recently reunited again to share some love and soul food over the Christmas season. Andre 3000 and Big Boi partnered with Meals on Wheels Atlanta to share a few of their families’ holiday recipes for the nonprofit’s Pass It Down holiday campaign.

Very rarely seen on social media, 3 Stacks penned only his ninth post on Instagram, which read, “The holidays are different this year because we can’t hang with our friends & families like we would normally. But for many of our elders, they may be lonely or food insecure now and much of the year. I am happy to be part of the #PassItDown campaign with @mealsonwheelsatlanta because they are doing really amazing things. My offering is my family recipe and helping to give love and support to an elder in need.”

While Dre shared his Quick Lil Apple Pie recipe and showed off his artistic gifts, the other half of Outkast, Big Boi, raided his mama’s cabinet and let the world know the secrets to her homemade banana cream pie. Giving a hand on video tutorial as well in the video, Sir Lucious Left Foot wrote: “My mama makes the best banana cream pie. It’s a family tradition. This holiday season, respect your elders and support Meals on Wheels Atlanta.”

Big Boi shares recipe for banana pudding. (Image source: Instagram – @Bigboi)Meals on Wheels feeds thousands of seniors daily throughout the year, and $9 a day can feed one person and their pet. For more information and to donate or volunteer time to deliver meals, go to mowatl.org.

While Big and Dre are serving up their treats for the upcoming soul food feasts, the duo also recently made their way back to the booth and dropped a few quotables on their brethren Goodie Mob’s latest opus, Survival Kit. While Big blessed the track “Prey 4 Da Sheep,” Andre 3000 made his rare appearance on “No Cigar.”