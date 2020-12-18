Too Short and E-40 use Verzuz buzz to release 3rd joint album ahead of battle

While the Verzuz hemisphere awaits the colossal battle between Too Short and E-40, the two Bay Area hip-hop icons are busy plotting how they can capitalize on the event’s momentum.

Contrary to what most may believe and according to theringer.com, their participation wasn’t a substitute for the Keyshia Cole-Ashanti collapse. It’s actually been in the making since the summer. Short needed a little convincing apparently, but a meeting between Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland made it make sense.

“We’re going to showcase what the unlaced has yet to see or hear,” 40 said.

“It’s not just a battle,” $hort added. “It’s not just displaying your catalog, trying to outdo somebody else. It was like, ‘This could be a bigger situation for the Bay, just as far as the story being told.’”

With that, while adoring fans across the country get set for the battle and choose their respective winner, The Fonz and Shorty the Pimp are releasing their corresponding 27th and 22nd albums, as well as their third joint project as an appropriate appetizer.

More than a battle, this Verzuz, like the double album Ain’t Gon Do It-Terms and Conditions, is an opportunity to bring much-deserved light to the Bay Area’s legendary music scene.

Peep the 20-track playlist, along with the lead single and video, “Triple Gold Sox,” after the jump.