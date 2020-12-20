Donell Jones hosts listening party for new album, ‘100% Free’

Singer, songwriter and producer Donell Jones is one of the best R & B artists of the late ’90s. Jones captured the attention of real music lovers when he released the My Heart album while signed to The Untouchables Entertainment collaboration deal with LaFace records. It was not only genius for Jones to release a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Off My Feet,” as the song that catapulted his career into the stratosphere. He then continued to woo us with hits like “U know what’s up” and “Where I want to be.”

After taking a seven year hiatus Donell Jones is back like he never left, kicking off his new seven-track album titled 100% Free featuring the single “Karma.” On Dec. 19, 2020 music vet Tony Terry, Jones’ wife Jazz, mom Miss Renee, family members and a host of media guests gathered at Door 54 in Midtown Atlanta to enjoy his ugly Christmas sweater-themed album listening party.

The first thing the American Music Award winner wanted to set straight is that he never lost his South Side of Chicago flavor. He incorporated some ChiTown steppin and bop dance music on his new album in honor of his mom Miss Renee. “I did this album when the pandemic first started because a lot of people lost their jobs and I just felt like it was time to begin living your life free. We get caught up in our minds in things that harm us. Our body is a temple and it was just a time of personal reflection and [time] to create new habits,” declared Jones.

