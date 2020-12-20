Sean Kingston accused of jewelry theft

Sean Kingston has been accused of allegedly stealing high-end jewelry and he could face serious consequences for his actions. Details about the charges began circulating on Friday, Dec. 18.

According to Complex magazine, the “Take You There” singer placed an order for jewelry. However, once it was delivered he never paid the bill. Now, he is facing a charge of grand theft.

The latest accusation comes two years after Kingston was accused of committing a similar crime. Back in 2018, Atlanta celebrity jeweler, AP, posted details about his run-in with Kingston via Instagram. At the time, Kingston was accused of ordering jewelry from him and failing to cover the bill which totaled more than $314,000, according to The Jasmine Brand.

“Somebody tell this fat jelly roll eating scared to come out of his house cuz [The Game] might see him … I’m looking for him,” AP said. “He ran off on me like he always do but only difference is I’m not one of them Jewish jewelers who playing with they daddy and mommy money I’ma self-made street dude.”

AP added, “I’m not calling cops or taking you to court. I’m going to the streets somewhere where you scared to be. Lol his momma more Gangsta then him… Anyways where you @Seany boy we at your neck I got a nice reward for his location. Get at me!!! Your cake about to crumble.”

Although AP deleted the post shortly after sounding off, his words have resurfaced in light of the current charge Kingston is facing.