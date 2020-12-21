Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker celebrate partnership with Pine-Sol

Rolling out spoke with Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker about their partnership with Pine-Sol and the launch of the brand’s first-ever online retail shop, the Pine-Store, just in time for the holidays. The married actors discuss their favorite, must-have items in the Pine-Store and share how Pine-Sol is committing 100 percent of proceeds from Pine-Store purchases made through Dec. 31, 2020, to digitalundivided, a nonprofit, social startup that leverages data and advocacy to support the economic growth of Black and Latinx female entrepreneurs and innovators and their communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.