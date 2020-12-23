Travis Scott hosts hometown holiday toy drive

Travis Scott hosted a holiday toy drive in his home city of Houston on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

The 28-year-old rapper united his Cactus Jack Foundation with Mayor Sylvester Turner to stage the event in the Sunnyside Park neighborhood where he grew up, and the “Franchise” hitmaker handed out presents for the children, as well as free meals, Christmas trees, and personal protective equipment in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Scott was joined at the holiday toy drive — where 2,000 toys were gifted to 1,000 children from local schools — by Kylie Jenner and their 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner, 23, captured a photo of Stormi helping her dad at the event and posted it on her Instagram Stories.

She captioned the image: “Big girl supporting her daddy. His xmas food and toy drive.”

Scott launched his foundation in November with the ambition of helping to “enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success.”

Meanwhile, a source recently insisted that Scott and Jenner are not back together, despite repeated rumors suggesting they’ve rekindled their romance.

The high-profile duo are happily co-parenting for the time being, and according to an insider, neither of them is looking for a relationship at the moment.

The source said: “There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate.

“But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship.”

Scott and Jenner are “really happy co-parenting Stormi and are on the same page about raising their daughter.”

Despite this, it remains possible that they could give their romance another chance.

The insider said: “None of their loved ones would be surprised if they eventually ended up back together, but it’s not happening right now.”