Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’oir welcome their 1st child

Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis have welcomed a newborn son into the world on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

The infant, whom they named Ice Davis, is their first child together. Gucci Mane already is a father to son Keitheon Davis, 12, whom he shares with his ex Sheena Evans. Keyshia Davis, who goes by Keysha Ka’oir, has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

A blissful Gucci could hardly wait to share the news with his 14 million followers.

Keyshia Ka’oir posted the same photo on her IG page and captioned it like this for her 6 million followers: “He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS🧊 12/23/20 7 lbs. #ThankYouLord,” she penned. “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT👶.”

The infant’s arrival comes a week after an elated Gucci, 40, posted this photo of the sonogram from his 35-year-old wife.

Gucci and Keyshia Ka’oir were married in an ostentatious, $1.7 million Miami ceremony in October 2017. The soiree was attended by the likes of music moguls Diddy, Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, singer Monica, rappers Big Sean and Lil Yachty, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, actress and model Karrueche Tran and singer Jhené Aiko.

Even though they are a very public couple, Keyshia Ka’oir has been careful not to expose their children to the limelight.

“Gucci and I both have children,” she told “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”