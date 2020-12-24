Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina documentary trailer released (video)

Lifetime has released the trailer to the upcoming documentary Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All. The documentary will examine the bond between the mother and daughter and the tragic coincidences around their untimely demises.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All will feature interviews with some of Houston’s closest family and friends, including singers Perri “Pebbles” Reid and Cherelle, her former sister-in-law Tina Brown, and music producer Randy Jackson.

The shocking clip also seems to suggest that Houston may have been molested as a child, which possibly could have played a part in her drug addiction. In the clip, Tina Brown said, “When she was younger, she was made to do a lot of not so good things. It was sick.”

Lifetime described the project in a statement reading, “The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina. Both faced similar struggles — living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune… and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely leaving the earth in the same tragic way.”

Houston drowned in a bathtub in 2012. Heart disease and cocaine use were listed as contributing factors to her death. Bobbi Kristina passed in 2015 after being found in a bathtub face down. She was kept on life support before eventually succumbing.

The documentary will premiere Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, on Lifetime at 8 p.m.

The statement concluded, “In an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina’ offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them.”

Watch the trailer of their tragic saga below.