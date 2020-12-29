Diddy cancels annual New Year’s Eve party

Diddy previously declared, “We won’t stop!” But it looks like COVID-19 has put a roadblock in front of the entertainment icon. Diddy went on Instagram and announced that he was canceling his annual lavish New Year’s Eve bash.

“TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & healthy unfortunately,” Puff wrote. “WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!”

He added: “This is a note to everyone. All my friends and family… I’m not changing my mind. See you all in 2021! I love you!”

His New Year’s events have become epic, and the last few years he hosted them in Miami. Guests in the past have included the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Drake, Jermaine, Rick Ross and Jimmy Iovine.

Diddy may have canceled his New Year’s celebration, but that didn’t stop him from giving his mother, Janice Combs, a birthday celebration fit for a queen. The mogul spoiled his mother with a million-dollar check and a brand new Bentley. The car also came with a driver to chauffer Mrs. Combs anywhere she wants.

Despite COVID-19 bringing the world to a halt this year, Diddy’s pockets got even bigger as he grossed more than $55 million this year, according to Forbes. He also kept his foot in the political arena endorsing President Joe Biden and launched his own political organization, Our Black Party.

“It’s time for us to have our own Black political party,” Diddy told “The Breakfast Club” in October. “If you look at the debates, we’re not even a part of the conversation. We don’t have any political power. We don’t have any political leverage. So, we started Our Black Party with some young fearless Black activists, elected officials, and I’ve stepped up and put the money behind it.”

The party might be canceled, but it’s clear the Bad Boy boss has more power plans for 2021.