Diddy gives cash, other relief to Miami residents struggling amid pandemic

Sean “Diddy” Combs is helping Miami residents pay their rent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper reportedly is supporting a number of families in the Overton neighborhood and offered grants to help 175 families across the area to pay for their housing as well as gift essentials.

Diddy will be giving out the financial gifts through his Sean Combs Foundation.

According to USA Today, the music mogul, wearing a clear face shield and black gloves, made his way through a crowd of hundreds in the Overton neighborhood Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, greeting fans and families and handing out $50 bills. He was joined by his children at the event, which was organized to help residents facing hard financial times due to the pandemic. In addition to the cash, people also received $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products.

Meanwhile, Diddy recently canceled his annual New Year’s Eve party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside a heart emoji, he wrote on his Instagram story “TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & Healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!”

While Diddy has shelved plans for his New Year’s party, he recently threw a celebration for his mother Janice Combs as she marked her 80th birthday earlier this month.

He wrote: “I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, a—whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! … and this is actually her at 80 … no filter … no edit !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS.”

And on his Instagram Story, Diddy described his mother as his “hero.”

He wrote: “Check this out. Today is December 21st. On December 21st, my mother was born, okay? Today, my mother turned 80 years old. Yo, now that’s—that’s my hero right there. Ain’t nobody like your mama. I give all thanks and glory to god to my mother. (sic)”

Diddy gave his mother a new car and a check for $1 million for her 80th birthday.