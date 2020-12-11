Fabolous reacts to recent shootings of multiple rappers

Fabolous is concerned about the future of hip-hop music given the number of recent shootings that have claimed the lives of young rappers.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the “Trade It All” rapper uploaded a post to his Instagram story in the wake of Zoey Dollaz’s fatal shooting in Miami, Fla. He expressed concern about the level of safety required to be a rapper in 2020.

“Respectfully… being a rapper has become the most dangerous job in America,” Fabolous wrote.

He went on to elaborate on his concern about Black men. “Black men are surviving the trenches, the constant battles in a war zone environment…make something of themselves as artists, become famous, make millions of dollars, change their lifestyle…and somehow still end up dead or in jail.”

Fabolous’ remarks came shortly after reports began circulating about Zoey Dollaz’s death. According to NBC Miami, Zoey Dollaz, whose real name is Elvis Milford, was shot multiple times while leaving a party in Miami Beach. Local authorities reported that “a silver SUV pulled alongside the Mercedes and someone fired multiple gunshots, hitting the rapper in the leg several times.”

Florida Highway Patrol officials released a statement after the shooting indicating, “The victim stated he was coming from a private party in Miami Beach but did not have any altercations prior to the shooting incident.”