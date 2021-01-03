Nicki Minaj fans react to rapper sharing photos of her adorable son

Nicki Minaj’s fans are still reeling over the photos she shared of her adorable son whom she affectionately calls “Papa Bear.”

On Saturday, Jan. 2, the “Pink Friday” rapper shared a photo of her son via Instagram. She also included a touching message to her little bundle of joy as she offered a shoutout to all of the mothers who have been pregnant during such a critical time.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their son on Sept. 30, 2020 in Los Angeles. At the time, the famed rapper revealed her baby’s gender as she reacted to becoming a mother. “I am so grateful and in love with my son,” she shared. “Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”