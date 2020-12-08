Nicki Minaj’s mother Carol shares old photos in honor of rapper’s birthday

Nicki Minaj’s mother couldn’t contain her excitement while showing off a series of old photos to commemorate her superstar daughter’s 38th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Carol Maraj has one photo showing herself decades ago cradling the newborn Minaj, who was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Saint James, Port of Spain, on the Caribbean island nation Trinidad and Tobago.

Maraj and Minaj eventually moved to the United States and settled in New York where the seeds of the rap boss’ legend took root.

“On this night, 38 yrs ago, I cherished every moment, for it would be the last night you would hear my heartbeat from the inside and tomorrow would be the first day of me seeing my heartbeat on the outside,” Maraj said as she regaled her 200K Instagram followers with the moments leading up to Minaj’s birth. The photos have since been taken down from Maraj’s IG account.

“The joy of being able to hold my baby girl took over and I couldn’t wait to meet you. I think you wanted to meet me too because you came bright and early.”

Maraj is no longer toting the tot Minaj, of course. Maraj has had a front-row seat to her daughter’s transcendent hip-hop career at Cash Money-Young Money Records over the past decade.

And just this past year, Minaj was able to follow in her mother’s footsteps and give Maraj the miracle gift of a grandchild on Sept. 30, 2020. The world is waiting for Minaj to reveal the name and face of the infant she had with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Minaj and Petty were childhood friends who reunited and later married on Oct. 19, 2019.