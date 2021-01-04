Ayesha Curry, NBA royalty praise Steph after 62-point explosion (video)

When it was reported that Klay Thompson suffered another season-ending injury this offseason, many observers thought the Golden State Warriors would suffer another pathetic finish in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. Despite boasting a squad sporting a healthy two-time NBA regular-season MVP in Steph Curry, a rookie in Wiseman, who many thought was the best player in the draft, their Swiss army knife, Draymond Green and an athletic wing in Andrew Wiggins, the vast majority of pundits counted the Dubs out.

A slow start of 3-3, which saw them lose their first two games in blowout fashion, has not quelled many of those initial thoughts. Even after a road trip that included wins over the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, the Warriors and Steph Curry hadn’t quite convinced the doubters.

That doubt was naturally tied to the Warriors’ best player, Curry, who has been a target of criticism since the beginning of his career and especially since he emerged as the NBA’s best shooter.

“I take all that personally.” – Steph Curry on the slander pic.twitter.com/s5aEOs9EH0 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 4, 2021

Clearly annoyed by all the chatter, the six-time all-NBA point guard took his frustration out on the Portland Trail Blazers last night with a 62-point performance, including eight 3-pointers.

Steph was fittingly praised by his supportive wife, Ayesha, who couldn’t hide her excitement over his latest feat.

