Celebrity pregnancies in 2024 (photos)

A plethora of celebrity pregnancies announced in 2024 have fans fawning over expectancies, marriages, and coupledom.

From musicians to entertainers, 2024 has proven to be a fruitful year for the blissful repopulation of the earth for the wives and girlfriends of marquee personalities.

Singer Ella Mai and NBA superstar Jayson Tatum

British-born songstress Ella Mai, 29, was captured rocking a replica of her beau’s jersey while celebrating Tatum, 26, and the Boston Celtics thoroughly vanquishing the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in 2024.

According to People magazine, Tatum and Mai have been romantically linked since 2019. She was spotted sitting courtside as the Celtics took on the New York Knicks in Manhattan.

Tatum is already a father to son Jayson Tatum Jr., aka “Deuce,” whom he shares with his high school girlfriend, Toriah Lachell.

Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend, Amiee Aguilar

“Baby Girl On The Way,” the laid-back lyricist of “Black and Yellow,” penned for his 40 million Instagram followers on June 16.

In the photo, the 36-year-old rapper and military brat, who was born in Minot, North Dakota, under the name Cameron Jibril Thomaz, has his hand placed over his girlfriend’s belly as Aguilar shows off a pregnancy test

Khalifa is already the father of a 10-year-old son, Sebastian Thomaz, with his ex-wife, Amber Rose.

Steph and Ayesha Curry

The Curry household has grown with NBA trophies and children.

Ayesha Curry announced her fourth child with the sharpshooting legend earlier this year, and she delivered the infant in May 2024.

The Curries have been married for 13 years and are also the parents of daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green

After months of speculation by mostly female fans, “Basketball Wives” alum Draya Michele confirmed that she was expecting a baby girl with rising Houston Rockets star Jalen Green.

“Happy #InternationalWomensDay !” she penned on her Instagram carousel on March 8. The infant was introduced to the world on Mother’s Day 2024.

Gabourey Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel, announced on Feb. 27 that they expect twins.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility, so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” she captioned an Instagram post.

The star of the Oscar-winning drama Precious and the weekly blockbuster series “Empire” welcomed the two infants in early June 2024.

Joie Chavis

The IG influencer Joie Chavis, 35, announced on March 14 that she is expecting a child with Dallas Cowboys defensive star Trevon Diggs, 25.

She posted a video illuminating a silhouette of her figure as the song “This Woman’s Work” echoed in the background.

This will be a large family as Diggs is already a father to three kids, while Chavis is a mom to daughter Shai, whom she had with rapper Bow Wow, and Hendrix, whose father is Future.

Ashanti and Nelly

Ashanti announced on April 17 that she and boyfriend Nelly are expecting their first child together and are also engaged to be married.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she told Essence magazine.

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

This is extra special for the couple and their fans because Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, dated for 10 years, from 2003 to 2013, but broke up for 10 years before they rekindled their love in 2023.

This will be Ashanti’s first child. Nelly is also a father to daughter Chanelle and son Cornell Haynes III.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber exclaimed on May 9, 2024, that she and her record-breaking singer husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first child.

She decided to break the news to her husband’s 300 million Instagram followers that featured a bridal-themed photo carousel.

The wife was draped in an elegant white lace dress as her megastar singer-husband took photos on his Polaroid camera.