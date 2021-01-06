 Skip to content

Do You Remember These Black ’90s Theme Song Lyrics?

By Wayne | January 6, 2021 |

Complete this lyric from Moesha: "Mo to the, E to the. Mo to the, E to the. Up in the morning a new day is starting. It's me, it's me. ________________ It's me"

"Am I the girl that my parents want me to be?"
"Am I realizing my responsibility?"
"Getting ready for a new day in front of me."
"Living my life without any responsibility."

Correct!

Wrong!

Posted in Quizzes