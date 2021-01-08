DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills

DaBaby was arrested on Rodeo Drive on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, for alleged firearm possession.

The 29-year-old rap star was arrested at around 5 p.m. in Beverly Hills after a security guard in a Gucci store noticed one man among a group was carrying a “handgun in his waistband.”

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department told “E! News”: “Police made contact with the group after they entered a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area. An investigation followed and a 9MM handgun was found in the vehicle.”

The rap star was subsequently taken into custody, although he’s not yet been charged.

The alleged incident in Beverly Hills took place several weeks after DaBaby’s eldest brother, Glenn Johnson, died from a gunshot wound in 2020.

Johnson passed away in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the age of 34, and DaBaby took to Instagram in November to pay tribute to his sibling.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER”

The rapper also shared a clip from his song “Intro,” in which he makes reference to his brother.

DaBaby raps: “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t/ love him and let him struggle like/ we ain’t family/ Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy.”

In the accompanying caption, he added: “I would’ve gave up all I had to see you happy.”

DaBaby has encouraged his social media followers to ask for help if they’re suffering from mental health issues.

The rap star — who released his debut album, Baby on Baby, in 2019 — also revealed he was going to seek therapy himself.

He wrote on Twitter: “If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway. I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self!”