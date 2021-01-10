Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ trailer released

Queen Latifah will star in the reboot of the hit television series “The Equalizer” and CBS has just released a trailer for the show which will debut on Feb. 7 following the Super Bowl. In the new series, Latifah plays an enigmatic former government intelligence professional who comes to the aid of those who are innocent and who have no-one else on their side. In the clip, we’re introduced to Latifah’s character Robyn McCall as she tries to hide her revenge-seeking exploits from her daughter. The “Ladies First” rapper can then be heard delivering the character’s tag line, “I’m the one you call when you can’t call 911.”

The original series starring Edward Woodward debuted in 1985 and ran for four seasons. Denzel Washington then took the vigilante hero to the big screen starting in 2014 with two box office smashes. The triple threat singer/rapper/actress is also one of the executive producers of the new show.

Last month, Queen Latifah also signed on to star in Netflix’s upcoming action thriller, End Of The Road. Serving as an executive producer on that project as well with her Flavor Unit Entertainment business partner Shakim Compere. According to Variety, “the thriller centers on the recently widowed Brenda, who drives her family cross-country to start a new life after losing her job. While isolated in the desert in New Mexico, the family must learn to fight back when they [are] targeted by a mysterious killer.”

End Of The Road is also the film directorial debut of Millicent Shelton. The Black female director’s previous works include shooting numerous television episodes of shows like “P-Valley,” “Black-ish,” “Empire,” “Luke Cage” and “The Walking Dead.” Taking it back to the music, she began her career directing videos for Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah and Salt-n-Pepa. End Of The Road will begin production later this year.

Check out the clip to “The Equalizer” now.