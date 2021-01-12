Tyler Perry’s ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ final season announced

Tyler Perry’s hit drama series “The Haves and the Have Nots” will be coming to an end. The show’s midseason finale airs tonight, Jan. 12, and its final run of new episodes will start airing in May.

According to Deadline, “The Haves and the Have Nots” is the last Tyler Perry TV series on OWN under Perry’s deal, which ended in March 2019. The drama series premiered in May 2013 and was the first scripted drama on the network.

Oprah Winfrey spoke of the groundbreaking show with Deadline, saying, “’The Haves and the Have Nots’ was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement. It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.”

Based around the lives of the rich and the wealthy and the people who work for them, the hit series stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless and Crystal Fox. The drama averaged nearly three million viewers during its run and always ranked in the top two scripted series that were watched by African Americans.

Tina Perry, president at OWN, also told Deadline, “We are so grateful to Tyler Perry, the amazing cast and everyone at Tyler Perry Studios for eight incredible years of making ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ one of the biggest hits on cable television of the last decade. The series will forever hold its place in history as the network’s first-ever scripted drama for which we are so proud. We can’t wait for fans to see the juicy storylines Tyler has planned for the final episodes.”

As previously reported, Oprah sold most of her shares in her Oprah Winfrey Network to its majority owner, Discovery Inc. last year. Programs on OWN are now expected to become part of Discovery+, a new streaming service that launched this month.