“Don’t Waste Your Pretty” follows a group of friends as they sort out their turbulent life issues and love lives. The film is based on the novel written by award-winning author and media personality Demetria L. Lucas. Along with Keri Hilson, the film, which airs Feb. 28 on TV One, also stars Redaric Williams, Deborah Joy Winans, Jasmine Burke, Kaye Singleton and Rainey Branch.