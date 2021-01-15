 Skip to content

“WandaVision” is a television miniseries that is based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff-Scarlet Witch and Vision. It is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. The series takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Rolling out sat down with the lead actors Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn (Agnes) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), to get an understanding of each of their respective characters and to also learn why fans should tune in.

“WandaVision” is streaming exclusively on Disney + starting January 15, 2021.

‘WandaVision’ merges Marvel Cinematic Universe with nostalgic sitcom TV

Porsha Monique

Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique