12 Black-owned businesses to support online in 2021

This year has been undeniably unlike any other. It’s no secret many U.S. businesses may not survive the recession. That’s why it’s important to support Black-owned businesses and culture. As we head into the new year and stick to our resolutions and live by the mantra, “new year, new me,” shop online and support these 12 Black-owned businesses in 2021.

Wankaya is an Atlanta-based full range of haircare products that embodies essential nutrients necessary to obtain healthy hair without having to combine an assortment of hair care products. Shop now at www.onebywankaya.com.