Memphis rapper Baby CEO reportedly dead at 20

It is being reported that rising rapper Baby CEO has died overnight. However, there is no official cause of death, according to the New York Post.

A protégé of Chicago bred Fredo Santana, Baby CEO began showing promise at the tender age of 14 and continued to do so ever since.

As news of his death made headlines on social media, Twitter was eventually flooded with posts honoring his legacy.

Baby CEO’s death comes three years after his mentor, Santana, died of a seizure at the tender age of 27.

Born Jonathon Brown, Baby CEO gained national acclaim for all the wrong reasons before he was legally old enough to drive a car. At 14, the young rapper was featured in a video where he was seen pointing guns, rapping about drugs and flashing gang signs.

He eventually cleaned up his act with the help of Santana and other role models, earning respect and praise throughout the hip-hop community for his raw ability.

Rumors spread almost immediately that Baby CEO was the victim of a shooting, but his inner circle quickly put those rumors to rest in a note that was later deleted.

“He Wasn’t Shot Or Killed By Anyone Please Stop Spreading False Rumors And Pray For Our Family,” the note read.

