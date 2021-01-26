Safaree does not want Erica Mena to get pregnant again due to weight gain

Safaree quickly opted to defend himself when his wife, Erica Mena, shared details about his alleged remarks on the possibility of her getting pregnant again.

A new clip of “Love & Hip Hop Unlocked,” released on Monday, Jan. 25, featured a conversation the couple had with their castmates. During the conversation, they discussed the idea of having more children, but Erica quickly turned to her husband and put him on the spot.

“But tell them why you don’t want another one,” Erica said. Revealing Safaree’s reason, she continued, “cause I got ‘too big’ during my pregnancy.”

According to Erica, Safaree is only interested in having another child if they consider doing so through a surrogate. Almost immediately after she made the remarks, the entire cast condemned his remarks.

Safaree denied the claims but Erica refused to back down. “You say it all the time,” she interjected again. “You mentioned my stomach afterward. You said, ‘You got too big, I got too big. I don’t want to be fat, again.’ That’s what you said.”

She went on to highlight another discrepancy that has come to light since they tied the knot. Later in the clip, Erica added, “And then not only that. He waits until after we get married to say that he don’t want more kids. You knew that I want more kids.”